Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Clear. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Moline will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
