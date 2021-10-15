For the drive home in Moline: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
