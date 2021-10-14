 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News