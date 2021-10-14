This evening in Moline: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
