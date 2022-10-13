For the drive home in Moline: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 20% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Get in your outdoor activities while you can—the National Weather Service predicts a cold front and potential storms to hit the Quad Cities midweek. According to meteorologist Timothy Gunkel, the week will kick off in the 70s with clear skies. Starting Tuesday evening, a cold front is expected to cool off the area through the remainder of the week.
Rain with one cold front this morning and more rain with a second cold front early this evening. Cooler temperatures on the way as well. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get here.
After a chilly Friday, get ready for a cold Friday night. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1am until 9am Saturday. See how low temps will go and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Rain just in eastern Iowa during the day Tuesday, but everyone will see rain tonight as a cold front works over. A few storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
Feeling great this afternoon! Sunny skies during the day, but clouds will increase tonight and rain will make a comeback on Tuesday. Find out when showers and storms are most likely here.
Temperatures will be well below normal today and the wind will make it feel even cooler. A few showers, but a better chance for Friday evening. Track the temps and rain in our updated forecast.
