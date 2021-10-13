 Skip to main content
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

