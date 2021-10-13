This evening in Moline: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
