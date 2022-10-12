This evening's outlook for Moline: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
