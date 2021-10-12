This evening in Moline: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Moline folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
