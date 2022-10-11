Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.