For the drive home in Moline: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Moline. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
