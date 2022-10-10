Moline's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Moline will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 32% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
