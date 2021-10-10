This evening's outlook for Moline: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Scattered showers this weekend weren't enough to put a dent in the region's drought, according to the National Weather Service.
