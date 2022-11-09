 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Moline. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

