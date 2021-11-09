For the drive home in Moline: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
