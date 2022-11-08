Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
