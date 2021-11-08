 Skip to main content
Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

