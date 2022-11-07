 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Moline's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News