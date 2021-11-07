This evening's outlook for Moline: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
