Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

