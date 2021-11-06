 Skip to main content
Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: A few clouds overnight. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

