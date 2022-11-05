 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

