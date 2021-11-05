Moline's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
