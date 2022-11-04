Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 56F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Looking ahead, Moline temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Moline, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
A countywide burn ban issued by the Scott County Emergency Management Agency remains in effect as abnormally dry conditions persist across the area.
Look for increasing rain chances today and widespread rain Friday night as a cold front moves in. Much colder and very windy for Saturday. Get all the details in our complete weekend forecast.
More wind, but still warm and dry Thursday. With a cold front getting close to the area, showers are coming back tonight and temperatures are going down for Friday. Here's the latest information.
Sunny, breezy, and unseasonably warm today. Clouds and wind will increase for Thursday. Find out when rain will return and when we'll cool down in our updated forecast.
Chance of showers today, but it looks like more will be staying dry than seeing rain. How's trick-or-treating looking? We've got your full Halloween forecast right here.
Get ready for a very nice afternoon with high temperatures around 15 degrees above normal for the first day of November. Even warmer for Wednesday! Find out how much in our latest forecast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Models are s…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Warming up today with temperatures climbing above normal for this time of year. Will the warming trend continue for Saturday and Sunday? Will rain stay away? Find out in our weekend forecast.