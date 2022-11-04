Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 56F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Looking ahead, Moline temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Moline, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.