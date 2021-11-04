 Skip to main content
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

