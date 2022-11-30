 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Thursday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

