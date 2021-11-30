This evening's outlook for Moline: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Moline folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
