Moline's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Moline folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
