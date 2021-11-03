For the drive home in Moline: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Moline temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. It should…
Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Rain is …
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
This evening's outlook for Moline: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.…
Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of…
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We'll see sunshine tod…