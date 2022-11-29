Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
