This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
