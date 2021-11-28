This evening in Moline: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. …
Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degree…
Moline's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The foreca…
This evening in Moline: A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures will…
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking…
Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. …
This evening's outlook for Moline: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area.…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Mainly clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Moline people should be prepared for te…