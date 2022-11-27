Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.