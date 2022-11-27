Moline's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
