For the drive home in Moline: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
