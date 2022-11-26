This evening in Moline: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
