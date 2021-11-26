Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

 Skip to main content
Moline's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

