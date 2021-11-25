Moline's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degree…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. …
This evening in Moline: A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures will…
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking…
This evening's outlook for Moline: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area.…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degree…