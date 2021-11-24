This evening in Moline: A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degree…
Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degree…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. …
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
This evening's outlook for Moline: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area.…
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted l…
This evening in Moline: Cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Moline temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It l…