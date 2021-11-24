 Skip to main content
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

