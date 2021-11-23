Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Moline temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix…
Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degree…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degree…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The area will see ge…
It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a q…
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
This evening's outlook for Moline: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chan…