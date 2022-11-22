Moline's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
It's not going to be pleasant this weekend. Wind chills will reach the single digits Friday night and it looks even colder for Saturday night. Still a chance for snow as well. Full details here.
Still a chance of snow today as a cold front works over us. It's going to get even colder behind it. Track the snow and see what temperatures and wind chills are expected for Friday here.
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Not as much activity as yesterday, but snow will still be around today. Looking dry for Thursday, but still cold and windy. Find out how much more snow is expected and what it's going to feel like here.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
