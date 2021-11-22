 Skip to main content
Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

