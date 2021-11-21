Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Mainly clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
