Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

