Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

