Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Moline. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.