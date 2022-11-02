This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Moline. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
A countywide burn ban issued by the Scott County Emergency Management Agency remains in effect as abnormally dry conditions persist across the area.
Warming up today with temperatures climbing above normal for this time of year. Will the warming trend continue for Saturday and Sunday? Will rain stay away? Find out in our weekend forecast.
Chance of showers today, but it looks like more will be staying dry than seeing rain. How's trick-or-treating looking? We've got your full Halloween forecast right here.
Temperatures right where they should be for late October today. Warming up for Friday. Find out how much temps will rise and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
Sunny, breezy, and unseasonably warm today. Clouds and wind will increase for Thursday. Find out when rain will return and when we'll cool down in our updated forecast.
Get ready for a very nice afternoon with high temperatures around 15 degrees above normal for the first day of November. Even warmer for Wednesday! Find out how much in our latest forecast.
