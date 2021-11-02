 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Moline will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News