This evening's outlook for Moline: Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Moline will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
