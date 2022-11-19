 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Moline: Clear skies. Very cold. Low 13F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Moline Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News