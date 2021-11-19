 Skip to main content
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Moline temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

