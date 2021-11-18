 Skip to main content
Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Moline will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

