Moline's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's going to be feeling AND looking like winter today in Iowa! A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for many. See when snow is most likely today and tomorrow and how much is expected to fall here.
Slightly warmer, but temps still below normal today. Snow showers will start to push back in late tonight and will continue through Tuesday. See when snow is most likely and how much is expected here.
Still a chance of snow today as a cold front works over us. It's going to get even colder behind it. Track the snow and see what temperatures and wind chills are expected for Friday here.
Not as much activity as yesterday, but snow will still be around today. Looking dry for Thursday, but still cold and windy. Find out how much more snow is expected and what it's going to feel like here.
Feeling completely different today compared to yesterday! Not only are temperatures well below normal, breezy conditions are making it feel even colder. Here's how cold it will get tonight & Saturday.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Monday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of…
A strong cold front will be making its way from west to east across Iowa today bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
This evening's outlook for Moline: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. …
It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…