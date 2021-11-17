 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News