This evening in Moline: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
