 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Moline: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News